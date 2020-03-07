Victoriaoscuro tourbillon automatic watch features a 72hr power reserve

Only three days remain on the crowdfunding campaign for the intricate Victoriaoscuro tourbillon automatic watch which launched via Kickstarter this month and is equipped with a 72 hour power reserve. Most tourbillon watches cost $1,000’s if not $100,000’s, yet the watchmakers at Victoriaoscuro have created a unique automatic tourbillon watch for less than $1,000. Priced at just $898 the Victoriaoscuro tourbillon watch is now available to back worldwide shipping expected to take place sometime around June 2020.

The exquisite Victoriaoscuro tourbillon automatic watch timepiece is constructed using stainless steel parts with 20 components in the case alone. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the individual polishing and electroplating processes used to create the unique automatic watch.

Leather sourced from Tuscany has been used to create the watch strap which is finished with a stainless steel clasp and is available in either black or blue finishes depending on your preference. Each watch is presented and supplied in a wooden watch box on each timepiece is etched with an individual number and will be a limited edition production run of just 300.

