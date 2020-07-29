Touch free soap and sanitizer dispenser

Businesses or individuals looking for a hands-free sanitization station may be interested in this new automatic liquid soap and sanitizer dispenser launched via Kickstarter and created by Vodace, based in Sydney Australia.

Early bird pledges are available from just AU$86 offering a 38% saving off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime during December 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the liquid soap dispenser and sanitizer system.

“As we move back toward normality in life and start to ease restrictions, it is imperative we keep good hygiene habits. Our automatic handsfree soap dispenser reduces the need to touch common objects in the bathroom and kitchen.”

“Making a product like this a reality and getting it in the hands of all of you wonderful backers is not an easy task. Countless months of planning go into developing relationships between us and manufacturer to ensure they meet our high standards of quality so we can deliver on time. Of course, we can’t ignore the continuing effects of COVID-19. The pandemic introduces a new level of uncertainty for every segment of our journey from manufacturing to shipping and fulfilment. Luckily, we have prepared and factored the current situation into our delivery estimate. We will communicate any and every update with all of our backers.”

Source : Kickstarter

