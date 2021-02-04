Total War Warhammer 3 real-time strategy announced with new trailer

Sega, Feral Interactive and the development team at Creative Assembly, have today released a new trailer announcing and revealing for the first time then new Total War: Warhammer 3, real-time strategy game, now available to preorder via Steam. Total War Warhammer 3 will be launching on PC sometime in late 2021 and will include single player, online PvP, land PvP, online cooperative and local LAN cooperative play modes. Check out the announcement trailer below to whet your appetite and see what the game has to offer.

“Far beyond the world and its petty wars there exists a dimension of pure, malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place, incomprehensible to the mortal mind. It whispers promises of power, but to behold it is to be seduced by it. To relinquish your soul to it. To become it.

The four Ruinous Powers rule over this place, ever seeking to slip their bonds and engulf the world in a tide of daemonic corruption. Nurgle, the plague god; Slaanesh, the lord of excess; Tzeentch, the changer of ways; and Khorne, the god of blood and slaughter.

On the border between the worlds, two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. But each is beset by its own trials, and now both have cause to cross the threshold and send their armies into the Realm of Chaos. The world stands on a precipice. A single push will plunge it into cataclysm. And there is one who schemes to achieve just that, an ancient figure who desires nothing less than to wield supreme power. But to succeed, he will need a champion…”

Source : Steam

