Total War Shogun 2 currently free via Steam

If you are searching for a real-time turn-based strategy game to keep you busy during the lock-down period, you may be interested to know that the excellent Total War SHOGUN 2 game is now available to download for free from Valve’s Steam games network until May 1st 2020. Total War: SHOGUN 2 offers the “perfect mix of real-time and turn-based strategy gaming for newcomers and veterans alike” and was originally launched back in 2011.

“Total War: SHOGUN 2 features enhanced full 3D battles via land and sea, which made a name for the series, as well as the tactical campaign map that many refer to as the heart and soul of Total War. Featuring a brand new AI system inspired by the scriptures that influenced Japanese warfare, the millennia old Chinese “Art of War”, the Creative Assembly brings the wisdom of Master Sun Tsu to Total War: SHOGUN 2. Analysing this ancient text enabled the Creative Assembly to implement easy to understand yet deep strategical gameplay.”

– CONQUER the islands of Japan in the 16th century. Lead vast armies of samurai and fleets of giant warships into breathtaking real-time battles.

– BUILD your kingdom on the inviting and turn-based campaign map. Wield economic, political, and military power to amass wealth, armies, and influence.

– SCHEME according to the “Art of War” by Sun Tzu. Use fire and siege tactics, spies and assassins to adapt to the ever-changing conditions on the battlefield and throughout your kingdom.

– BATTLE ONLINE and experience the main campaign in two-player mode. Then join epic online battles with up to 8 players and lead your online army to glory in special campaigns.

New in Total War SHOGUN 2 :

– RPG skills and experience for your Generals and Agents.

– Multi-stage Sieges – scaling the walls is only the beginning!

– Hero units inspire your men and carve through the enemy.

– Rotating 3D campaign map.

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals