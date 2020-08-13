Total War Saga: TROY free today for 24hrs from Epic Games Store

Later today on August 13th 2020 Epic Games will be making available their new Total War Saga: TROY game free to download just 24-hour’s via the Epic Games Store. Total War Saga: TROY will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store 12 months but will be yours for free if you claim it in the first 24 hours after launch.

“A new Total War Saga game: TROY is the first entry in the award-winning series to focus on the legendary 20-year conflict between the kingdoms of Troy and Mycenaean Greece, now known as the Trojan War, set against the striking backdrop of the Bronze Age Mediterranean.

Combining Total War’s unique blend of grand, turn-based empire management and spectacular real-time battles, TROY explores this epic conflict from both the Greek and Trojan perspectives – peeling back the layers of myth and legend to reveal the realities that may have inspired them. Play as one of eight famed Heroes, and fight to conquer or protect the legendary kingdom of Troy.”

Source : Epic Games

