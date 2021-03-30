Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Total War : Rome Remastered lands April 29th 2021

By

Total War Rome RemasteredNext month on April 29th 2021 developers Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive and publisher SEGA will release the new and highly anticipated Total War : Rome Remastered game, providing gamers a chance to “relive the legacy that defined the award-winning strategy game series.” Remastered to 4K with multiple improvements to visuals as well as refinements to gameplay, Total War : Rome Remastered is now available to preorder online from the likes of Steam.”Not everyone gets a second chance to conquer the Roman Empire.”

Total War : Rome Remastered includes the Alexander and Barbarian Invasion DLCs, as well as a copy of the original ROME: Total War Collection, if you don’t already own it. Bringing the classic Rome visuals up to date, with 4K optimization, ultra-widescreen and native UHD resolution support. This visual upgrade extends across a multitude of features, including re-modeled buildings and objects, and environment effects like dust clouds and heat haze. The refreshed campaign maps also boasts new high-resolution models, and units have been remodelled and retextured to look their very best on the battlefield.

“The glowing light of a new dawn shines on the Roman Empire. Conquer Ancient Rome like never before… Send merchants on trade missions, command ferocious battles and build your empire in Total War: ROME REMASTERED.”

Source : Steam : SEGA

Filed Under: Gaming News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets