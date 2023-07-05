Total War Pharaoh Egyptian strategy gameplay trailer

A new trailer has been released this week by Creative Assembly and Sega providing a further look at the gameplay you can expect from the new Total War Pharaoh game set to launch in a few months time during October 2023. Total War Pharaoh is the newest entry in the award-winning grand strategy game series, allowing players to immerse themselves in ancient Egypt at the zenith of its power and experience the dramatic events that threaten its destruction.

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Total War Pharaoh which provides a glimpse at the Tausret’s faction and exploring some more features and mechanics. With dynamic real-time battles and turn-based empire management, can you rise above your adversaries to become Egypt’s last great Pharaoh and stand against the collapse of an iconic civilisation?

Total War Pharaoh gameplay

“Check out our latest gameplay showcase, taking a closer look at Tausret’s faction and exploring some more of Total War: PHARAOH’s features and mechanics! With the end looming for the great Pharaoh Merneptah, the people of Egypt cry out for a new leader. Many desire the power of the throne, but the path to becoming Pharaoh is a perilous one. Unearth a breathtakingly vibrant recreation of the Bronze Age Collapse as you battle societal disarray, face natural disasters and fight to protect your people against waves of invaders.”

“Enemy armies aren’t the only challenges to overcome on the battlefield. Lead your soldiers through sudden and dramatic shifts in weather, such as torrential rain and sandstorms, and witness the tides of battle turn as it directly impacts the surrounding terrain. Beware the threat of fire too, as battles can become engulfed in flames, striking and spreading across the battlefield as it burns forests and damages the foundations of enemy settlements.”

Source : Steam



