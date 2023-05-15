Torus by AltDynamic

The design team at AltDynamic have returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their 18th crowdfunding campaign for their latest creation The Torus. The precision machine titanium and stainless steel ring is a beautiful sculpture to adorn your desk or workspace and is available in two sizes either the Mini measuring 31.7 mm in size or the Classic measuring 63.5 mm in size.

The Torus is available in both Titanium and steel which is nearly twice as heavy as the titanium and is also available with either a mirror finish and machine finish. Watch the video below to learn more specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $33 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Affectionately nicknamed the “donut”, the venerable Torus is the cousin of the degenerate Sphere. The ancient Greek (300 BC) mathematicians Euclid, Archimedes and Proclus are normally credited with discovering the Torus (though they did not specifically point it out). Centuries later, academics from Rene Descartes, Leonhard Euler, Felix Klein, John Nash and Albert Einstein would all be required to use the Torus to help discover Calculus, push the limits of Topology, Partial Differential Equations and General Relativity. “

Assuming that the Torus funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Torus desktop sculpture project scrutinize the promotional video below.

Torus sculpture

“The Torus is quite ubiquitous in electrical engineering where they can be found in: electric motors, transformers in AC electronics, O-rings, Optics, Magnets, Nuclear Fusion Tokamaks and much more. On the surface, the Torus may seem like a basic shape, but that can’t be further from the truth. It is a complex structure and is a symbol of how humanity has developed methods for understanding the world around us.”

“This campaign’s goal is to encapsulate the concept of the Torus in precision machined, solid Titanium and Steel to create one of the highest quality Torus shapes ever made. Whether you’re a mathematician, engineer, an artist, or simply someone who appreciates beautiful objects, our Torus is sure to impress.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the desktop sculpture, jump over to the official Torus crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals