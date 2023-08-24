ToolLLM vs ChatGPT vs Gorilla LLM compared and tested

The technological realm has witnessed the rise and dominance of various large language models (LLMs), each carving its niche, contributing to advancements, and aiding developers in myriad tasks. ToolLLM emerges as a beacon of innovation. Its mission? To reshape the horizon of open-source Language Models (LLMs) and empower them to navigate the intricate pathways of real-world Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

At the heart of ToolLLM lies the aspiration to construct open-source, large-scale, and high-quality instruction tuning Supervised FineTuned (SFT) data. Such an ambitious endeavor has a singular aim: to lay the foundation for the creation of potent LLMs with unmatched tool-use capability. By achieving this, ToolLLM paves the way for open-source LLMs to master and interact with thousands of diverse real-world APIs seamlessly.

ToolLLM’s strategy is firmly rooted in the curation of an unparalleled instruction-tuning dataset. This dataset isn’t just any regular data compilation; it is meticulously crafted and stands as the backbone of the project’s commendable success. The essence of this dataset is drawn from the upgraded ChatGPT model, gpt-3.5-turbo-16k. With enhanced function call capabilities, this model plays an instrumental role in the automatic generation of high-quality instruction-tuning datasets.

ToolLLM

In line with its commitment to the open-source ethos, ToolLLM doesn’t just stop at dataset creation. The project goes a step further by sharing this invaluable resource with the global community. Accompanying the dataset are indispensable training and evaluation scripts, ensuring that researchers and developers can harness the full power of ToolLLM’s offerings.

As a testament to its potential and prowess, ToolLLM presents ToolLLaMA, a model fine-tuned on ToolBench. This exemplifies the endless possibilities that can be realized when the right resources, such as the dataset provided by ToolLLM, are harnessed effectively.

ToolLLM is more than just a project; it’s a vision. A vision of a future where language models are not just conversational agents but robust tools adept at handling a myriad of real-world tasks. By crafting a top-tier instruction-tuning dataset and sharing it with the world, ToolLLM is indeed revolutionizing the potential of language models. And as technology enthusiasts, researchers, and developers, we are on the brink of witnessing and partaking in this transformative journey.

Gorilla LLM

Gorilla’s prowess is rooted in its rigorous training on three colossal machine learning hub datasets: Torch Hub, TensorFlow Hub, and HuggingFace. This extensive training regimen has equipped Gorilla with a vast understanding of multiple programming languages and frameworks, positioning it a cut above its counterparts. Gorilla models and code are available on GitHub.

But Gorilla doesn’t rest on its laurels. It is continuously evolving, rapidly incorporating knowledge from new domains like Kubernetes, GCP, AWS, and OpenAPI. Such adaptability not only keeps Gorilla at the forefront of technological knowledge but also offers developers an expansive knowledge base that can be tapped into for various projects.

What is Gorilla LLM?

Gorilla is a cutting-edge LLM that is setting new standards in the world of API calls. While its peers have made commendable strides in tasks such as mathematical reasoning and program synthesis, Gorilla shines in a domain that has often posed challenges for even the most advanced LLMs: generating precise and appropriate API calls.

When it comes to performance, Gorilla stands tall. In zero-shot scenarios, it outperforms notable LLMs like GPT-4, Chat-GPT, and Claude. This isn’t just a testament to Gorilla’s superior design but also to its practical applicability. With the capability to generate fitting API calls for over 1,600 different scenarios, Gorilla promises to revolutionize coding by making it more efficient and time-saving.

One area where many LLMs have faltered in the past is reliability. Hallucination errors – where models generate incorrect or misleading information – have been a persistent challenge. Gorilla, however, takes a bold step forward in this regard. It substantially reduces such errors, ensuring that the API calls it generates are not just apt but also secure. This quality makes Gorilla an indispensable tool for developers prioritizing both accuracy and safety.

To truly gauge Gorilla’s abilities, the creators introduced APIBench, a dataset that encompasses HuggingFace, TorchHub, and TensorHub APIs. Paired with a document retriever, Gorilla showcases an impressive adaptability to changes in documents, facilitating smooth updates to APIs and their versions. This blend of retrieval systems and Gorilla’s core capabilities paints a bright future where LLMs can utilize tools with higher precision, stay updated with dynamic documentation, and consistently produce reliable outputs.



