New Todoist Boards feature rolls out to help manage projects

Todoist the possible task and project management service available on a wide variety of platforms, has this week rolled out a new feature called Boards. Providing a wider view of your projects and a more visual way to move your projects forward. “Boards flip the traditional to-do list on its head by visualizing tasks as cards that can be dragged across customizable sections.”

– Managing a team project? Drag tasks from To do → Doing → Done to keep everyone coordinated.

– Looking for a new job? Create a job search project and move your tasks from Applied → Interview → Hired to keep track of your applications.

– Planning your wedding? Organize your tasks by month so you know what to focus on now (and what you can worry about later).

– Boards are flexible enough to handle any project or workflow that comes your way.

“When you’re pursuing big goals, sometimes a to-do list just isn’t enough. You need a way to map out the big picture without losing track of the details. That’s why we’ve spent the last two years paving the way for Boards – a powerful new way to organize and visualize your Todoist projects. From weekly meal plans to five-year business strategies, Boards make it easy to get a bird’s-eye view of your projects and make progress from start to finish. Todoist is a free download from the App Store and Mac App Store with in-app purchases from $3.99/month to unlock all of the app’s features.”

Source : Todoist : Illustration by Margarida Mouta

