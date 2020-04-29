Todoist update adds new ‘upcoming view’ feature

The development team responsible for creating the excellent Todoist task manager application and service have this week announced a new update and features in the form of the “Upcoming View”. Enabling you to “Stay on top of all your tasks due today, this week — or any week”.

“Whether you use Todoist to organize your life or work, staying on top of a busy schedule is about to get easier with new Upcoming View. It’s a bird’s eye look at your tasks that makes it simple to manage all your due dates in one place. As you start booking up your schedule, Upcoming View will help you know when you’re busy and when you’re free. If you you see a small dot below any date, that means you already have tasks due that day — if there’s no dot, you’re free so far!”

“To get started, find Upcoming right under Today in the left-hand navigation menu on any platform. You’ll see a list of all the tasks you have coming up this week, and you can scroll down to see more. To get started, find Upcoming right under Today in the left-hand navigation menu on any platform. You’ll see a list of all the tasks you have coming up this week, and you can scroll down to see more.”

To learn more about the new features rolling out in the latest Todoist update jump over to the official Todoist blog post.

Source : Todoist

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals