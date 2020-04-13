Today at Apple program launches online

The Today at Apple program was previously held in its retail stores and now due to everyone social distancing and staying at home, Apple has launched the program online.

The sessions previously taught people how to use Apple devices to perform a number of task and now Apple has released a range of videos online on their website.

Today there are three videos on the Today at Apple website, the first one teaches you how to draw portraits using the iPad and Apple Pencil.

The sec0nd video shows you how to take artful photos using your iPhone and the third one shows you how to captures your personality in self portraits using the iPhone.

All three videos were recorded by Apple employees from around the world and you can see more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals