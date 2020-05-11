MultiKey titanium multitool $35

The MultiKey titanium multitool has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal was still 30 days remaining on its campaign the unique multitool is available in anti-microbial brass 260, Grade 5 Titanium or Grade 2 Titanium and all pledges include free worldwide shipping.

The unique multitool includes over 19 features and is now available from just $35 offering a 45% saving of the recommended retail price.

“The MultiKey is available in three elemental material options. Brass 260, which is antimicrobial to help decrease the spreading of germs, Grade 5 Titanium, and Grade 2 Titanium. We are still continuing production in-house during this pandemic and are moving swiftly into the completion of MultiKey production in early June 2020 with free international shipping as soon as the units are being produced.”

Source : Kickstarter

