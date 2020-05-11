Falcon 2.24″ scalpel blade Titanium micro knife

The design team at Titaner has created a new titanium micro knife that measures just 2.24 inches long it provides a sharp handy scalpel blade that can easily swapped out to stay sharp. Early bird pledges are available from £32 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020 watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the foldout mechanism of the micro-knife constructed from titanium alloy.

“No bigger than a key and lighter than a tablespoon of water, the Falcon is a micro knife designed for those that want a practical, durable and stylish compact knife to take with you everywhere. 2.24″ when closed and 3.92″ when open, The Falcon is the smaller companion to our first design – The Dragonfly. With our 14 years’ experience of producing titanium products, Titaner is renowned for high-quality and innovative products, bringing high-end outdoor EDC gear to users all around the world.”

“We wanted to avoid this knife having the fate of all those old pocket knives stowed away, unable to even peel a potato. Integrating a replaceable #11 scalpel blade it’s easy and inexpensive to maintain the sharpest of edges. Key chains are made to be kitted out so we have also made available our latest Tiny Pick titanium toothpick, at 1.8” this is super compact and handy, a companion with your Falcon (photos a little further down if you want to check it out!). “

Source : Kickstarter

