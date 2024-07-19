MS1001-Ti mechanical watch crafted from Titanium $319

If you are searching for something a little different to the wealth of obligatory smartwatches which seem to have flooded the market in recent years. When it comes to combining innovative technology with timeless elegance, the MS1001-Ti men’s titanium mechanical watch stands in a league of its own.

Crafted from premium titanium, this watch is not only lightweight but also incredibly durable and corrosion-resistant, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion. Imagine wearing a watch that not only complements your style but also stands the test of time, both in terms of fashion and functionality.

Key Takeaways Premium titanium construction ensures durability and hypoallergenic properties.

Unique design with a larger dial and dual-linear pointer system for easy time reading.

Advanced CNC motor drive and digital programming for precise timekeeping.

Long-lasting lithium battery with convenient Type-C charging.

Sapphire glass offers high hardness and over 90% transmittance for clarity.

Built-in LED light enhances visibility in any lighting condition.

Fluororubber strap provides ultimate comfort and resistance to wear and corrosion.

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $319 or £247 (depending on current exchange rates). The MS1001-Ti is constructed from titanium, a material celebrated for its strength and hypoallergenic properties. This ensures that your watch remains in pristine condition while being gentle on your skin. The titanium case is both lightweight and robust, offering a perfect balance of comfort and durability.

One of the standout features of the MS1001-Ti is its unique case shape and larger dial, which make time reading effortless. The dual-linear pointer system adds a touch of sophistication, setting it apart from conventional designs. Whether you’re at a business meeting or a casual outing, this watch’s fashionable appearance will complement any outfit. Picture yourself glancing at your wrist during an important meeting and appreciating not just the time, but the elegance and sophistication of your watch.

At the heart of the MS1001-Ti is a CNC motor drive, ensuring precise timekeeping. The watch also features digital programming and a long-lasting lithium battery that can be conveniently charged via Type-C. With approximately one month of continuous use on a single charge, you can rely on this watch to keep you punctual. Think about the convenience of not having to worry about frequent recharging, allowing you to focus on what truly matters.

Assuming that the MS1001-Ti funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the MS1001-Ti men’s mechanical watch project evaluate the promotional video below.

The MS1001-Ti features linear scales for hours, minutes, and seconds, providing a clear and direct reading of the time. The sapphire glass used in the watch face offers high hardness and over 90% transmittance, ensuring durability and clarity. Imagine the ease of reading the time at a glance, thanks to the crystal-clear display that remains pristine even after prolonged use.

No matter the lighting conditions, the built-in LED light ensures that you can read the time effortlessly. This feature is particularly useful for those who find themselves in dimly lit environments. Picture yourself in a low-light setting, perhaps at a movie theater or a romantic dinner, and still being able to check the time without any hassle.

The watch comes with a fluororubber strap that is both wear and corrosion-resistant. This flexible and durable material ensures that the watch sits comfortably on your wrist, making it ideal for long-term wear. Imagine the comfort of a strap that adapts to your wrist, providing a snug yet comfortable fit throughout the day.

Elevate your style and experience the perfect blend of tradition and innovation with the MS1001-Ti Men’s Mechanical Watch. This watch is not just a timepiece; it’s a statement of elegance, durability, and advanced technology. Whether you’re a watch enthusiast or someone looking for a reliable and stylish accessory, the MS1001-Ti is designed to meet and exceed your expectations.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the men’s mechanical watch, jump over to the official MS1001-Ti crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

