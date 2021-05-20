Titan Pocket is as tiny Android 11 Smartphone from $219

A tiny smart phone running Android 11 has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 2400 backers with still 29 days remaining. Created by the develop and team at Unihertz, the company believes that there should be different types of smartphones for all kinds of people. That’s why we are committed to making unique smartphones even just for minority groups. We hope people can have more diverse choices.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $219 or £157 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Titan Pocket campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Titan Pocket smart phone project view the promotional video below.

“Combining the beloved small-size phone with a tactile keyboard, Titan Pocket is created to provide you with a unique smartphone experience. The smartphone is an upgraded version from its predecessor, Titan. It is 30% smaller, lighter, and comes with an Android 11 operation system. Apart from the lovely size and clicky typing experience, the phone is globally unlocked, equipped with fingerprint unlock, IR blaster, GPS, and more great features for you to explore. “

“The Titan Pocket is 30% smaller and lighter than the original Titan to make it more comfortable for you to hold and type in one hand. It is a very handy device when you are busy. Spare a hand for your coffee! The clicky and QWERTY keyboard helps you type faster and more efficiently. Finish work in high efficiency and have more quality time for yourself.”

“Titan Pocket has a 3.1-inch square touchscreen with a 716×720 resolution that makes it easy to view, create, and edit documents, spreadsheets, and emails. It makes a powerful phone for work and a handy one for personal life. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the smart phone, jump over to the official Titan Pocket crowd funding campaign page

Source : Kickstarter

