TIOFLOSS sustainable floss and plant-based vegan dispenser

TIOFLOSS is a new environmentally friendly and sustainable tooth floss and plant-based vegan dispenser which has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production. With still 28 days remaining and thanks to over 230 backers the project is almost reached its required pledge goal. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $22 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates). If the TIOFLOSS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the TIOFLOSS floss project checkout the promotional video below.

“Dental health is an important issue and everyone depends on reliable care products. We stand for the best possible dental cleaning. Because healthy teeth simply make life better. Therefore, compromises regarding the quality of care are never an option for us. We focus on maximum hygiene and cleaning performance for all of our products.”

– 40% wood fibers and 98% bio-based content without any palm tree products.

– Up to 70% carbon footprint reduction vs. commonly used petro-based plastic.

– The material is certified according to the ISCC which guarantees full transparency.

– FSC/PEFC certified wood fibers assure responsible forestry.

“As a company founded by two seasoned designers we have been trying to achieve the best possible result for people and nature alike through our products by combining material research and resource-saving design. To be honest: That really wasn’t always easy. There are many hurdles you face along the way, that we would have never expected beforehand. It’s something we have experienced almost constantly. But we won’t let that stop us from thinking about every last detail.”

“Our Italian production facilities ensure fair working conditions and reduce the CO₂ exhaust due to short transport routes and a green energy production plant. With more than 20 years of experience in the development of dental floss and over 60 dedicated employees they can guarantee the best production possible. Their ISO 9001 Certification stands for the highest quality of product development and a rooftop full of solar panels has them classified AAA for energy efficiency.

Although our products contribute to CO₂ reduction, based on the current standard of knowledge, nothing can combat global warming as effectively as reforestation. To help absorb even more CO₂ emissions, we also support Plant-for-the-Planet on their mission to fight the climate crisis.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the floss, jump over to the official TIOFLOSS crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals