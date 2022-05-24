Tiny Epic Vikings board game raises over $600,000 on Kickstarter

Gamelyn Games starter for 25th time and their new Tiny Epic Vikings board game is now coming to an end on Kickstarter and has successfully raised over $600,000 thanks to over 15,000 backers. With just over a day remaining pledges are still available from $25 so don’t delay if you would like a piece of the action and stretch goals with Kickstarter exclusive content.

“In the frigid Runic Isles of the North Sea, the Vikings reign supreme. These determined explorers navigate the icy fjords, build fertile settlements upon rocky crags, and fight for the glory of their clans with blood and steel. Only the Gods stand above them, and it is every Viking’s dream to serve their God in the afterlife, Valhalla. In Tiny Epic Vikings, players lead a clan of Vikings over 3 eras, in hopes of claiming the icy lands for their own. They play Viking Cards that represent their clan’s leaders, choosing the best builders, harvesters, explorers, and warriors. Raid and conquer the islands with settlers, build boats and temples to gain influence, and battle for the favor of the gods!”

Vikings board game

If the Tiny Epic Vikings crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Tiny Epic Vikings Vikings board game project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $25 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates).

“All images, components, game mechanics, add-ons etc. shown of the game are subject to change per manufacturer’s requirements and/or the publisher’s preference for what is in the best interest of the game and the backers. The artwork in Tiny Epic Vikings has been inspired by Norse/Viking culture and artistic liberties have been taken. The artwork is not intended to be historically accurate. When you pledge for a Deluxe copy of Tiny Epic Vikings, you will receive the base game PLUS the Deluxe, Shamans, components shown below!”

“The Shamans mini expansion brings new powerful leaders to your clan. They will enhance your runic favor and boost the god’s fury like never before! Cairn tokens will encourage even more battling and will reward you bonuses on following actions for doing so. Beware though, Loki and Hel await to show off their tricky and treacherous powers! In Tiny Epic Vikings Ragnarok, you will have to sharpen your axes and your skill as you explore new islands and experience firsthand the battle of the Giants (Jötunn) vs. the Gods and the cunning of the Valkyries. The Ragnarok expansion introduces Giants that will control the islands and weaken the god’s fury. It also introduces Valkyries and Giant Slayers that will join forces with your Vikings to combat the Giants! Also included are 6 new gods to further expand the strategies and variability of Tiny Epic Vikings! “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Vikings board game, jump over to the official Tiny Epic Vikings crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

