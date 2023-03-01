Time Slider unique Arduino clock design

Arduino enthusiasts, makers and hobbyists looking for inspiration for their next project might be interested in a unique Arduino clock aptly named the Time Slider. It might not be the quietest clock in the world but is definitely provides a unique mechanical alternative to a standard clockwork timepiece. As the time changes from one period to another the noise of the stepper motors provides a very distinctive and unique alien-esque sound adding to the overall uniqueness of the clock.

Using an Arduino Mega, DS3231 Real Time Clock Module, Eight stepper motors 28BYJ-48 with ULN2003 Driver, 82 cm Wooden strip 19x19mm, Steel Wire 1m, 46 Washer head screw 4.2 x 14 mm, 16 Button head screw and nut M4 x 10, 18 self tapping screws M3 x 5, Dupont Wires, 5V power cable with DC plug 5.5×2.1mm, Power supply 5V/2A and a power supply for the Arduino Mega. The unique clock has been constricted using a selection of 3D printing parts that were designed with in Autodesk Fusion 360 and printed on a Prusa MK3S 3D printer.

“A digital clock using sliding grids to show or hide the segments of the digits. Each minute the sliders move in a synchronized manner to show the current time. The clock is powered by an Arduino Mega and it uses a DS3231 RTC to keep the time. Each digit has two sliding grids which are affected by small stepper motors. I designed it with Autodesk Fusion 360 and 3D printed it on a Prusa MK3S.”

“This clever clock features four sliders — one for each digit of the time. Those sliders are 3D-printed frames which contain grids of “pixels” that are either open to make the backing visible, or closed to be black. They move up and down to whatever position is necessary to show the pixels necessary to form a numeric digit. The great thing about this design (aside from the interesting aesthetic), is that it is easy to scale up or down to whatever size the user wants.”

