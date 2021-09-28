TikTok now has 1 billion monthly users

TikTok has announced that it now has a massive 1 billion monthly users, that is an impressive number and makes it one the most popular social media platforms.

That is impressive considering it only started back in 2016, you can see what the company has to say about their success below.

At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Today, we’re celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community. More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. We’re honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.

TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people around the world because of the creativity and authenticity of our creators. Our global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people, across generations. From music, food, beauty and fashion to art, causes, and everything in between, culture truly starts on TikTok.

