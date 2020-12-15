TikTok lands on Samsung’s Smart TVs

Samsung has announced that TikTok is launching exclusively on their Samsung Smart TVs in the UK, the app will allow you to view content from TikTok on Samsung’s range of Smart TVs.

Samsung have said that this new app will be exclusive to users of Samsung Smart TVs in Europe and it is launching in the UK first.

The new app has been specifically created for a home-viewing experience, allowing people to view the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds, as well as the majority of the most liked and viewed content on TikTok. This content has been organised into 12 categories covering everything from gaming and comedy, to food and animals. The entertainment doesn’t stop there though, as people can also view #LearnOnTikTok videos so they can get the latest cooking hacks, fitness tips, and fun facts that TikTok has to offer.

From today, TikTok can be accessed on all Samsung Smart TV models from 2018-2020 onwards[2] which include Samsung’s award winning 4K and 8K TVs as well as its Smart Monitor, The Premiere, The Frame and The Serif. TikTok can be easily downloadable via the Samsung Smart TV App Store and will now be pre-installed onto all new Samsung TVs purchased. What’s more, content will be available for anybody to enjoy – whether you have a TikTok account or not.

You can find out more details about the new TikTok app for the Samsung Smart TVs over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals