TikTok gets a new Family Safety Mode

TikTok has announced that it adding some new features to make its app safer, this includes a new Family Safety Mode and more.

The Family Safety Mode will link a parents TokToke account to a young persons account and then they can manage things like screen time, direct messages and also use a restricted mode.

When people use TikTok, we know they expect an experience that is fun, authentic, and safe. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing users with features and resources to have the best experience on TikTok, we are announcing Family Safety Mode, a new feature to help parents and guardians keep their teens safe on TikTok.

As part of our commitment to safety, the wellbeing of our users is incredibly important to us. We want people to have fun on TikTok, but it’s also important for our community to look after their wellbeing which means having a healthy relationship with online apps and services.

You can find out more details about the new features coming to TikTok over at the companies website at the link below,.

Source TikTok

