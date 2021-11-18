Accell Thunderbolt 4 docking station $299

If you are in the market for a Thunderbolt 4 docking station for your MacBook, laptop or Chromebook you might be interested in the latest USB-C dock from Accell. The Thunderbolt 4 dock supports Windows 10 (RS4 and above) Thunderbolt 4 enabled laptops (Intel Evo Platforms) and macOS 11 (Big Sur and newer) MacBooks Pro and MacBook Air with Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The upgraded Thunderbolt 4 Docking features 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A ports, 1x USB 2.0 Type A port, 1x SD 4.0 UHS-II card reader, 1x 3.5 mm audio combo jack, and Gigabit Ethernet port. Offering users 40 Gbps bandwidth, from theThunderbolt 4 certified docking station with supports for high speed data transfer, 8K video, power delivery and more.

Accell Thunderbolt 4 docking station supports a single 8K@30 Hz or dual UHD 4K@60 Hz external monitors using any two ports of the available DisplayPort 1.4 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Accell Thunderbolt 4 docking station features

Expanded ports: Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station equips users to increase the number of devices by connecting to a laptop or desktop PC. For instance, gamers can connect a gaming keyboard, a wired gaming mouse, external monitor, and SSD to a dock, and then to a PC with a single Thunderbolt 4 cable.

Cable management: Users can keep their workstation organized with just one cable going from the dock to their PC or laptop, keeping workstation areas clean and clutter free…

Seamless throughput: With a bandwidth of 40 Gbps, the Thunderbolt 4 ports makes it easy for users to connect high performance gadgets and use them at their optimal speeds without deluging the port’s capacity.

Mobility: By easily detaching one cable instead of three or four provides users to relocate their devices.

Source : Accell

