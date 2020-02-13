Sonnet CFexpress and XQD Pro Thunderbolt 3 card reader

Sonnet Technologies introduced its new range of SF3 Series – CFexpress / XQD Pro Thunderbolt 3 card readers this week. The professional media readers are equipped with dual card slots and a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface. The CFexpress 2.0 Type B is a new, ultra-fast recording media developed to support the requirements of shooting 4K and 6K RAW video and continuous capture of high-megapixel photos. XQD cards which it been available for a number of years share the same form factor and connection as CFexpress 2.0 Type B media.

Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the new professional card readers from Sonnet. The SF3 Series CFexpress / XQD Pro Card Reader part number SF3-2CFEX is now available to purchase priced at $200.

“Whether you’re capturing 4K at 60P RAW video footage to CFexpress memory cards, or shooting hundreds of photos in a session and saving them to XQD memory cards, the generated files are huge, and the cards fill up fast. Moving those files to your computer for editing is a must, but if you use the wrong tool, you’ll spend a lot of time waiting around. Get a Sonnet SF3 Series – CFexpress/XQD Pro Card Reader; it’s the ultimate tool for finishing the job fast. “

Features of the SF3 Series – CFexpress/XQD Pro Card Reader include :

– Ingests footage from CFexpress 2.0 Type B cards and XQD cards at up to maximum supported speeds.

– Dual card slots enable simultaneous ingest of footage from two cards for greater efficiency.

– Small and rugged aluminum enclosure for reliable operation; design enables multiple SF3 Series card readers to occupy same footprint.

– Threaded mount points enable secure attachment of two readers side-by-side on a rack tray in just 1U of rack space.

– Fastest interface available; offers 2750 MB/s of PCIe bandwidth.

– One port connects to computer; second port supports daisy chaining of up to five additional SF3 Series pro card readers.

– Thunderbolt 2 and Thunderbolt Backward Compatible

– Supports Mac and Windows computers.

Source :AnandTech : Sonnet : Hermitage Akihabara

