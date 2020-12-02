Network attached storage specialist QNAP has introduced a new dual-port Thunderbolt 3 NAS expansion card this week providing high-speed data transfer to accelerate everyday tasks and applications. Video editing studios in particular can greatly benefit by being able to smoothly transfer, display and edit 4K videos in real-time. Thunderbolt 4 devices can also be used by a NAS with a Thunderbolt 3 Expansion Cards when connected using standard Thunderbolt 4 certificated cables or passive Thunderbolt 3 cables shorter than 0.8 meters, says QNAP.

The QNAP QXP-T32P Thunderbolt 3 expansion card is now available to purchase directly from QNAP and its worldwide authorized resellers. The QXP-T32P is currently compatible with the TVS-h1288X and TVS-h1688X. WQNAP explains that the QXP-T32P can only be installed in a PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot in the TVS-h1288X or TVS-h1688X.

“By using Thunderbolt 3 expansion cards, teamwork between Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro users becomes faster and easier. With SMB protocol support, Final Cut Pro® users can create a library on a NAS volume and use it as if it were a local storage device. Every team member can centrally store video resources in the same NAS shared folder, greatly improving productivity for highly-collaborative projects in multi-workstation environments.”

– A NAS with a Thunderbolt 3 expansion card can be daisy-chained with up to 6 QNAP Thunderbolt™ devices, including other QNAP Thunderbolt™ NAS and Thunderbolt 3 to 10GbE Adapter (QNA Series).

– When used with an Apple Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 adapter, legacy Thunderbolt 2 MacBook can be connected to your Thunderbolt™ 3 NAS for sharing files and accessing centralized data.

Specifications of the new QNAP Dual-port Thunderbolt 3 NAS expansion card :



– Thunderbolt™ 3 Expansion Card

– Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB Type-C)

– PCIe and Lanes: PCIe Gen3 x 4

– Bracket: Low-profile pre-installed; full-height

– Form factor: Low-profile

– Supported operating systems: QuTS hero 4.5.0 or later; QTS 4.4.0 or later

– Package Contents: 1 x QXP-T32P; Low-profile pre-installed bracket; full-height bracket

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals