Thrustmaster T598 Sim Racing Direct Axial Drive with High-Fidelity Force Feedback

Thrustmaster has unveiled the T598, a sim racing set that aims to establish a new benchmark in the industry with its innovative Direct Axial Drive technology. The T598, which promises to transform your virtual racing experience, created to bringt high-performance sim racing within reach for everyone, without breaking the bank.

The T598 is about enhancing your connection to the game, making every race feel more real and exhilarating. With its innovative axial flux motor, the T598 eliminates the frustrating cogging that can disrupt your racing flow, making sure smooth and precise control with minimal latency.



TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Thrustmaster T598 introduces Direct Axial Drive technology, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs for high-performance sim racing.

It features 5 Nm of constant torque and a +100% overshoot capability, ensuring stable and realistic driving sensations.

Advanced feedback systems, including HARMONY technology and “Gear Jolt,” provide immersive and lifelike gameplay experiences.

The T598 is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, offering plug-and-play functionality with over 100 games.

Priced at £449.99 / $499.99 / €499.99, the T598 includes a comprehensive package with a servo base, wheel add-on, and pedals, available from late 2024.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting your sim racing journey, the T598’s blend of performance and affordability offers a compelling solution to elevate your gaming experience. So, buckle up and get ready to explore how this new standard in sim racing can redefine your time on the virtual track.

Direct Axial Drive Technology

At the heart of the T598 is the Direct Axial Drive technology, which incorporates an axial flux motor. This motor is designed to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, making high-performance sim racing more accessible to a broader audience. By eliminating cogging, a common issue in traditional motors, the T598 ensures smooth wheel movement and precise effects. This technology also reduces latency to 5 milliseconds, significantly boosting responsiveness for a seamless gaming experience. The axial flux motor’s design allows for a compact and lightweight setup, further enhancing the overall user experience.

Axial flux motor for increased efficiency

Elimination of cogging for smooth wheel movement

Latency reduced to 5 milliseconds

Enhanced Performance Features

The T598 delivers a consistent 5 Nm of constant torque, making sure stable performance during gameplay. This stability is crucial for providing realistic driving sensations that are essential for an immersive experience. Additionally, the system offers a +100% overshoot capability, allowing for accurate game physics effects. This feature ensures players experience the full range of dynamics in sim racing games, from subtle road textures to intense maneuvers. The T598’s performance features are designed to cater to both novice and experienced sim racers, providing a versatile platform for all skill levels.

5 Nm of constant torque for stable performance

+100% overshoot capability for accurate physics effects

Realistic driving sensations for immersive gameplay

Advanced Feedback Systems for Immersive Gameplay

The T598 is equipped with high-fidelity Force Feedback that enhances the gaming experience by providing immersive gameplay. The inclusion of HARMONY technology introduces high-frequency vibrations, elevating tactile feedback and realism. The “Gear Jolt” feature simulates realistic gear shifting, adding authenticity to the driving experience. Together, these features create a more engaging and lifelike racing simulation, allowing players to feel every nuance of the track and vehicle dynamics.

High-fidelity Force Feedback for immersive gameplay

HARMONY technology for enhanced tactile feedback

“Gear Jolt” feature for realistic gear shifting

Pricing

The T598 is officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and is also compatible with PC, appealing to a wide range of gamers. It offers plug-and-play functionality with over 100 games on PlayStation, making sure ease of use for players. Priced at £449.99 / $499.99 / €499.99, the T598 will be available in various regions from late 2024, making it an attractive option for both casual and dedicated sim racers. The pricing strategy reflects Thrustmaster’s commitment to making high-quality sim racing equipment accessible to a broader audience.

Officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Compatible with PC

Plug-and-play functionality with over 100 games

Priced at £449.99 / $499.99 / €499.99

Comprehensive Sim Racing Package

The T598 package includes the T598 Servo Base, SPORTCAR Wheel Add-On, and Raceline Pedals LTE. These components work together to provide a complete sim racing experience. The inclusion of these high-quality accessories ensures users have everything needed to confidently enter the world of sim racing. The SPORTCAR Wheel Add-On is designed to offer a realistic steering experience, while the Raceline Pedals LTE provide precise control over acceleration and braking. This comprehensive package is tailored to meet the needs of both beginners and seasoned sim racers, offering a versatile and immersive racing experience.

T598 Servo Base for core functionality

SPORTCAR Wheel Add-On for realistic steering

Raceline Pedals LTE for precise control

The Thrustmaster T598 represents a significant leap in sim racing technology. By integrating Direct Axial Drive technology and offering a suite of performance-enhancing features, it sets a new standard for sim racing equipment. With competitive pricing and broad compatibility, the T598 is poised to make a substantial impact on the sim racing market, appealing to a diverse range of users seeking an authentic and immersive racing experience. Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on racing sim gear.



