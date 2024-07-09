New Thrive AI Health Coach funded by the OpenAI Startup Fund

Thrive AI Health, a new company funded by the OpenAI Startup Fund and Thrive Global, aims to transform health coaching through the power of artificial intelligence. The company’s mission is to democratize access to expert-level health coaching, thereby improving health outcomes and addressing health inequities. By leveraging AI, Thrive AI Health seeks to bring about significant behavior changes that can tackle the urgent challenge of chronic diseases.

Thrive AI Health Coach

Artificial intelligence has shown remarkable potential in various fields, and health coaching is no exception. The Thrive AI Health Coach will use generative AI to provide hyper-personalized and scalable behavior change across five key daily behaviors: sleep, food, fitness, stress management, and connection. These behaviors are crucial as they account for a significant share of health outcomes, more so than medical care or genetics.

How AI Enhances Health Coaching

The Thrive AI Health Coach will feature an AI personal context engine that understands the user and generates personalized insights. It will offer proactive, multimodal, expert-level coaching, as well as unique nudges and recommendations tailored to each user. The platform will be built on a unified health data system with robust privacy and security measures, ensuring a transformative health experience.

DeCarlos Love, the CEO of Thrive AI Health, brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Google, Apple, and Athos. At Google, he led initiatives in sensors, AI & ML algorithms, and health and fitness experiences across various devices and platforms. His passion for health and fitness is further demonstrated by his work as a coach and his efforts in developing a childhood obesity program in Minneapolis.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Thrive AI Health has established research partnerships with leading academic institutions and medical centers, including Stanford Medicine, the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, and the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute at West Virginia University. These partnerships aim to bring the AI Health Coach to diverse communities, furthering the company’s mission of health equity.

While specific pricing details for the Thrive AI Health Coach have not yet been disclosed, the company aims to make its services accessible to a broad audience. The AI Health Coach will be available through various platforms, ensuring that users from different demographics can benefit from its personalized health coaching. More information on pricing and availability will be released closer to the product launch.

Thrive AI Health is poised to make a significant impact on health outcomes by leveraging the power of AI to provide personalized, data-driven health coaching. By focusing on five key daily behaviors, the company aims to address the urgent challenge of chronic diseases and improve overall health equity. With strong leadership, strategic partnerships, and innovative technology, Thrive AI Health is set to transform the field of health coaching.

For readers interested in other areas, the advancements in AI and health technology offer numerous opportunities for further exploration. Topics such as AI in mental health, wearable health tech, and the future of personalized medicine are all worth delving into for a comprehensive understanding of how technology is shaping the future of healthcare. Learn more about the OpenAI Start-up Fund over on the official website.



