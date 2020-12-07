Immortals Fenyx Rising and more featured in This Week On Xbox

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox, providing an update on the latest releases and news on the Xbox platform. This week’s episode features the imminent launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the launch of Immortals Fenyx Rising, Twin Mirror as well as details on Rainbow Six Siege, Madden NFL 21 and other great games are showing up with upgrades for Xbox Series X|S.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

