This is what will happen if you don’t agree to the new WhatsApp privacy policy

WhatsApp has now revealed what will happen to your account if you decide that you do not with to agree to the company’s new privacy policy.

The new privacy policy will come into force on the 15th of May with an update, the company has said that ‘No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp‘, although there will be some change to what you can do on the app.

The company has now listed some details on what restrictions will be enable on users who decide that they would not like to agree to the new privacy policy, details on these are below.

You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

WhatsApp has said that not all users will have these restrictions at the same time and the limited functions will continue until the new privacy policy is accepted. You can see more information over at the WhatsApp website at the link below.

Source WhatsApp, Techmeme

