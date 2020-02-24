This amazing video was shot on the iPhone

Apple has released its latest video shot on the iPhone, the video was recorded at the Valley of Fire which is near Las Vegas in the US.

The video was recorded using the Ultra Wide camera on the iPhone 11 Pro Max and it was recorded in 4K, it is amazing what the iPhone camera is capable of.

See how iPhone 11 Pro captured the otherworldly 4K video using the Ultra Wide camera in this deep dive into the Valley of Fire.

You can see more of these shot on the iPhone videos over at Apple’s YouTube channel at the link below, you can also see the previous one here.

Source Apple / YouTube

