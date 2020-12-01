ThinkPad X1 Nano now available from $1,721

After previously being unveiled Lenovo has this week started to make available its new and highly anticipated ultra-thin lightweight laptop in the form of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano. When it was unveiled earlier this year it was expected to be priced at around $1,400 but unfortunately the price seems to have increased slightly on the Lenovo website and is listed as starting from $1,721.

For this slightly higher-than-expected starting price you receive an ultra lightweight laptop equipped with a 13 inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel non-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 450 nites of brightness, an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4-4267 memory, and a 256GB SSDS.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, IR HD webcam, fingerprint reader, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, together with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio technology. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is also equipped with four microphones providing users with 360° audio pickup as well as 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. For more details and full specifications as well as all available upgrade options jump over to the official Lenovo website by following the link below. Upgrades include the ability to install an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor supported by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Source : b : NotebookCheck : Liliputing

