ThinkPad TrackPoint II wireless keyboard now available for $100

Lenovo has this week announced the availability of its new ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II, making it available to purchase priced at $100 and featuring dish-shaped ergonomic keys for comfort, versatile and reliable Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB Dongle enabling up to 2 devices to connect simultaneously and TrackPoint II’s 6-point entry support for visually impaired use.

the wireless keyboards battery life provides up to 2 months of use on a single charge and is equipped with a programmable F12 key and supports 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth BLE with Swift Pair. (Supported PC or Android device with Bluetooth or USB A connection).

“The ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard translates the ThinkPad notebook’s iconic typing experience into a stand-alone device. True to form, it features the same dish-shaped ergonomic keycaps for comfort, as well as an integrated TrackPoint for easy navigation in tight spaces without a mouse. It’s versatile and reliable Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB Dongle allows up to 2 devices to connect, and supports both Android and Windows. Even the visually impaired can enjoy the TrackPoint II, thanks to its 6-point entry support.”

