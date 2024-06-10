Things You Need to Know Before Installing iOS 18 Beta

Are you eager to try out the latest features and improvements in iOS 18? Before diving into the beta installation, it’s crucial to understand what to expect and how to prepare your device. This video below from iReviews offers valuable insights and tips to ensure a smooth transition to the iOS 18 beta. Apple will be releasing their first beta of iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 later today.

What’s New in iOS 18?

iOS 18 brings a host of exciting enhancements designed to elevate your user experience:

App Lock with Face ID: Secure individual apps using Face ID, providing an extra layer of privacy and security.

Secure individual apps using Face ID, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Dark Mode for Home Screen Icons: Enjoy a more cohesive and visually appealing interface with dark mode now extending to your home screen icons.

Enjoy a more cohesive and visually appealing interface with dark mode now extending to your home screen icons. Dedicated Password App: Manage all your passwords effortlessly with a centralized password app, enhancing both convenience and security.

Preparing Your Device

Before embarking on the iOS 18 beta installation, take these essential preparatory steps:

Back Up Your Data: Beta versions can be unstable, so it’s crucial to back up your device using iCloud or a computer to prevent data loss.

Beta versions can be unstable, so it’s crucial to back up your device using iCloud or a computer to prevent data loss. Check Device Compatibility: Ensure your device is supported, as iOS 18 is compatible with the same devices as iOS 17.

Ensure your device is supported, as iOS 18 is compatible with the same devices as iOS 17. Free Up Storage Space: Make room for the update by freeing up 15-23 GB of storage space, ensuring a smooth installation and optimal performance.

Installation Process

Installing the iOS 18 beta is a straightforward process:

1. Navigate to Settings > Software Update to initiate the installation.

2. If you’re installing a beta version for the first time, enroll your device at beta.apple.com to receive beta updates and access new features before the general public.

Potential Issues to Consider

While the iOS 18 beta offers exciting new features, it’s important to be aware of potential issues:

Bugs and Instability: Expect numerous bugs, especially in the initial beta release, which can affect device functionality and cause app crashes.

Expect numerous bugs, especially in the initial beta release, which can affect device functionality and cause app crashes. Battery Life Impact: Beta versions often drain battery faster than stable releases, so keep an eye on your device’s battery performance.

Beta versions often drain battery faster than stable releases, so keep an eye on your device’s battery performance. Limited AI Features on Older Devices: Some AI features may be restricted to newer devices, such as the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, potentially limiting functionality on older devices.

Siri and AI Features

iOS 18 introduces several new AI and Siri features, but it’s important to note that some may not be available on older devices. Additionally, many new Siri features will be rolled out in future updates rather than immediately with iOS 18 beta 1. This phased approach ensures stability and functionality before reaching all users.

General Advice

If your device is essential for daily use, consider waiting for beta 2. The initial beta release can be unstable and buggy, potentially impacting your device’s performance. By waiting for the second beta release, you can benefit from early feedback and improvements made by Apple based on initial user reports.

By following these guidelines and understanding the potential challenges, you can make an informed decision about installing the iOS 18 beta. With proper preparation and awareness, you’ll be well-equipped to explore the exciting new features and enhancements that iOS 18 has to offer.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



