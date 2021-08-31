Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB gaming headset

This month Thermaltake has introduced a new 7.1 surround sound gaming headset in the form of the Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB which is available to purchase this month during August 2021 and is backed by a two-year warranty. Features of the gaming headset include oversized 50 mm Hi-Res drivers, a bi-directional microphone to reduce ambient noise, in-line controls and cross-platform compatibility supporting a range of platforms including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Mobile and Nintendo Switch.

Other features include the addition of 16.8 million true RGB color illumination across two zones and supporting iTAKE engine software, TT RGB PLUS, Razer Chroma and users can experience synchronized gaming and RGB lighting effects on their TT peripherals, TT RGB PLUS liquid cooled system, and Razer gaming gear.

“The ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headsets also level up the users’ gaming experience by featuring 16.8 million true RGB color illumination across two zones to give fantastic lighting effects with a personalized style. What’s more, is that its compatible with multi-platforms such as PC, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Mobile and Nintendo Switch, and also works with iTAKE engine software, TT RGB PLUS, Razer Chroma; the overall gaming experience is more vivid and complete. Users can experience synchronized gaming and RGB lighting effects on their TT peripherals, TT RGB PLUS liquid cooled system, and Razer gaming gear.”

“The oversized 50 mm Hi-Res drivers minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, ranging from 20 Hz – 40 KHz. Audio quality is softer and more wide-ranged, thus providing users with greater clarity and detail when playing games, watching movies or listening to music.”

“Experience DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound and EQ presets through DTS Sound Unbound, which performs with greater precision than standard 7.1 channel surround sound. Accurate in-game spatial awareness allows you to detect position and distance in a complete 3D soundscape. Hearing your surroundings clearly can be the difference between victory and defeat.”

For more information on the Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB gaming headset and pricing when it becomes available jump over to the official Thermaltake website by following the link below.

Source : Thermaltake

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals