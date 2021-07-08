The Really Useful Information Company Just Launched New AI Tools

Artificial Intelligence has successfully permeated into daily life, yet most people are not even aware of how often they use it. When you search for something on Google, it is AI that determines the search results. AI changed the way we do business and has become a valuable tool for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Through the power of AI any aspiring business owner can take a good idea and turn it into a solid business. Besides accounting and management software, free business tools and guides are vital to help entrepreneurs hit the ground running, offering valuable information right from the planning stages. TRUiC is a trusted resource provider for business owners with a range of AI-powered tools and guides, guiding you from ideation to inception.

The TRUiC Business Idea Generator

You know you want to start a business, but you are unsure what type of business will suit you best. TRUiC’s Business Idea Generator uses AI technology to assist in three simple steps. Here’s how it works:

First a person will choose their areas of interest. Search options are narrowed down further with passive income, working from home, scalability and training options. The last step is to view the results which pops up incredibly fast. Detailed guides are provided with each idea, giving the potential business owner more insight about what each venture entails. Few other business idea generators online can generate ideas and guides in a few mouse clicks.

Business Name Generator

Before businesses can fire away with their social media marketing and other channels – having a unique brand name, logo and domain name is critical. Once potential business owners have a viable business idea they will be in need of a unique business name. AI technology once again assists in this regard, taking the shape of TRUiC’s Business Name Generator. Using keywords one can brainstorm suitable and marketable business names. Each brand name comes with an available domain name, cutting out the need to register a domain name later on. All startup owners need to do is pick the name they like and secure the domain name. The company takes privacy seriously and all information used on TRUiC while searching for a business name is secure. Names searched are kept for a month, until the business owner decides which one to register.

Other popular business name generators include Business Name Generator (BNG) and Namelix.

Free Logo Maker

A vast variety of online logo makers are available to help brand a business. Individuals who do not have design knowledge may dread this step. Design programs can be complex to use and startups don’t always have the funds to hire a professional. Online tools that do not require design knowledge may provide a solution. Currently TRUiC, Tailorbrands and Looka are among the preferred logo makers.

TRUiC’s free Logo Generator can generate logos in seconds and does not require an email sign-up. Simply provide the business name and an optional slogan or tagline. The user will then be prompted to select between graphics or text, after which the results page becomes visible. Each logo can be edited and customized. Downloads are in SVG format. A trademark search is encouraged to ensure the business logo chosen is unique.

AI-powered Business Tools

Sometimes potential business owners need a little extra help. This help can come in the form of a personalized entrepreneurship diagnosis – a useful tool that can suggest whether entrepreneurship, a partnership or a side hustle will suit the potential business owner best, based on an assessment of confidence, skills and personality. The TRUiC Entrepreneurship Quiz is a tool that offers honest results.

Drafting a business plan is probably the least exciting part about starting a new venture. As a strategic tool for entrepreneurs the business plan provides a roadmap, helping to achieve short-term and long-term business objectives. The TRUiC Business Plan Generator helps to take the tedium out of business plan creation and provides a step-by-step guide for the next three to five years, including revenue projections and annual milestones. By creating an account, the business plan can be completed over time and downloaded.

The LLC is one of the most popular business forms in America. When filing for an LLC, bear in mind that in most states an Operating Agreement needs to be provided. The Operating Agreement is drawn up once the LLC is registered. TRUiC’s Free Custom Operating Agreement makes the creation of this document much easier and is drawn up to reflect the six areas of business: its organization, membership changes, capital distributions, dissolution and management and voting. Sections and clauses can be customized to suit specific business needs and goals.

The Takeaway

AI tools have become crucial for businesses that want to compete in today’s market. Current data shows that companies who adopted AI early on enjoy considerable benefits. Many companies use AI tools to improve their products and services and even to evaluate their business models. Tools like TRUiC makes it easier for current and potential business owners to use the power of AI for their benefit.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals