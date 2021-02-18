The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD lands on Switch July 16th



Nintendo has announced The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game will be available on the Nintendo Switch games console in a few months time and is now available to preorder priced at $60. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will officially launch on July 16th, 2021 and offers a single player action adventure first launched back in 2011 on the Nintendo Wii. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game is the sixteenth mainline entry in The Legend of Zelda series and was designed by Ryuji Kobayashi.

“Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.”

“Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.”

Source : Nintendo

