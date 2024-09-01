The Latest iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Features Revealed

Apple has released iOS 18.1 Beta 3, a significant update now available to developers for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and M1 or later iPads and Macs. This latest iteration introduces a range of new features, bug fixes, and performance optimizations designed to enhance the user experience across Apple’s ecosystem of devices. We get top find out more details about what is included in the latest beta in a new video from Zollotech.

One notable improvement in this beta is the updated modem version 2.2.0.00 for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. This upgrade aims to enhance connectivity and overall network performance, ensuring users can enjoy seamless communication and data transfer capabilities.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 also brings a convenient new feature for managing notifications. Users can now enable or disable notification summarization on a per-app basis, providing greater control over the notification experience. This feature allows users to streamline their notifications, reducing clutter and focusing on the most important updates.

The Photos app has received attention in this beta, with the introduction of a cleanup tool designed to remove unwanted objects from photos. While this feature shows promise, it is important to note that it is currently in an early stage and may exhibit inconsistent performance or bugs. As the beta progresses, it is expected that this feature will be refined and improved.

iMessage users will be pleased to discover enhanced support for third-party stickers within the app. This improvement opens up new possibilities for personalization and creative expression in conversations, allowing users to add a touch of individuality to their messages.

In addition to functional enhancements, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 also brings visual improvements to several core apps. The Music, Podcasts, TV, and Books apps now feature updated animations, contributing to a more polished and engaging user experience. These subtle changes demonstrate Apple’s commitment to refining every aspect of its software.

The Wallet app has been expanded to support Hawaii state IDs, with California support expected to follow soon. This feature enables users to securely store their digital driver’s licenses on their devices, offering convenience and peace of mind. As more states adopt digital ID support, the Wallet app is poised to become an increasingly valuable tool for users.

To help users discover and understand new features, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 introduces splash screens for a variety of apps, including Home, Freeform, Books, Passwords, Notes, Journal, Translate, and Voice Memos. These informative screens provide a concise overview of the latest improvements and additions, ensuring users can make the most of their device’s capabilities.

While iOS 18.1 Beta 3 introduces several exciting features and improvements, it also addresses a number of bugs present in previous beta versions. The crash bug in search settings has been resolved, and Siri activation and animation have been refined for a smoother experience. However, some known issues persist, such as occasional failures in rendering the Siri UI on large CarPlay displays and ongoing challenges with the Mail and Lock Screen.

Performance and battery life are critical aspects of any software update, and iOS 18.1 Beta 3 shows promise in these areas. Users have reported general performance improvements, although battery life remains under observation. Previous beta versions have exhibited suboptimal battery performance, and it will be important to monitor this aspect as the beta progresses.

Benchmarks for iOS 18.1 Beta 3 reveal a single-core score of 2,838 and a multi-core score of 6,866, indicating the software’s capability to efficiently use the powerful hardware found in the latest Apple devices.

Looking ahead, the iOS 18 public release is anticipated to arrive in mid-September, bringing the finalized version of these features and improvements to a wider audience. Additionally, there is a possibility of an iOS 18.1 Beta 4 release in the coming week, further refining the software based on developer feedback and testing.

As with any beta software, it is strongly recommended to avoid installing iOS 18.1 Beta 3 on primary devices. Early beta versions can be unstable and may contain bugs that impact daily use. Developers and advanced users should exercise caution and install the beta on secondary or testing devices to ensure a smooth experience on their main devices.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 represents a significant step forward in the development of Apple’s mobile operating system. With a range of new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes, this update demonstrates Apple’s commitment to delivering a polished and feature-rich experience to its users. As the beta progresses and the public release approaches, users can look forward to a more refined and stable version of iOS 18 that empowers them to make the most of their Apple devices.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech



