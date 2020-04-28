The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima new release dates confirmed

Hermen Hulst Head of Worldwide Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal and confirm the new release dates for the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima games, both of which have been delayed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“Amidst some disruptions to our working styles, we wanted to provide an update to PlayStation gamers who are eager to learn when our next exclusive titles will arrive to PlayStation 4.” The Last of Us Part II will now officially launch in a few months time on June 19th 2020, and Ghost of Tsushima will follow shortly afterwards and will be available to play from July 17th 2020.

“I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months. And finally, I want to thank the PlayStation Community for their continuous support and patience.”

Source : PlayStation

