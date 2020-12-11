The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series premiers March 21st 2021

Disney and Marvel Entertainment have released a first trailer for the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series which will be streaming via the Disney+ service from March 19th, 2021 onwards. The mini series has been created for Disney+ by Malcolm Spellman, based on the Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. The TV series takes place after the film Avengers: Endgame (2019) and is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

“After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021, and will consist of six episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Source : Disney

