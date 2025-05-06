The Exclusive Lotus Emira Clark Edition Has Arrived

The Lotus Emira Clark Edition is a remarkable tribute to one of the most iconic figures in motorsport history, Jim Clark. This limited edition model, restricted to only 60 units worldwide, commemorates the 60th anniversary of Clark’s unrivaled achievements during the 1965 racing season. In that year, Clark showcased his exceptional talent by securing victories in the Formula 1 World Championship, the Indianapolis 500, the British Saloon Car Championship, and the French Formula 2 Championship. The Emira Clark Edition is a result of a collaboration between Lotus and the Jim Clark Trust, combining the automaker’s renowned performance engineering with a design that pays homage to Clark’s legendary Team Lotus cars.

Exclusive Design Inspired by Racing History

The Lotus Emira Clark Edition immediately captures attention with its striking Clark Racing Green exterior, a color that evokes memories of the iconic liveries worn by Clark’s race cars. The black roof, silver mirrors, and a bold yellow racing stripe running the length of the car further emphasize its connection to the Lotus Type 38 that Clark drove to victory at the 1965 Indianapolis 500. Every detail of the Emira Clark Edition has been carefully crafted to celebrate Clark’s legacy, from the machined aluminium fuel filler cap to the yellow exhaust pipes and the hand-painted yellow pinstripes that accentuate the car’s lines. Inside the cabin, the motorsport-inspired theme continues with asymmetrical sports seats upholstered in red and black leather/Alcantara®, a nod to the interior of Clark’s race cars. The sixties-style wooden gear knob adds a touch of vintage charm, while the commemorative Jim Clark badging, featuring his personalized tartan, serves as a constant reminder of the racing legend’s enduring impact.

Uncompromising Performance with the Lotus Emira V6

The Lotus Emira Clark Edition is not merely a visual tribute; it is a true driver’s car that embodies the spirit of racing. Powered by a potent 400 hp supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine, the Emira Clark Edition delivers exhilarating performance. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, offering enthusiasts the satisfaction of precise gear changes and a more engaging driving experience. A limited-slip differential ensures optimal power distribution, enhancing traction and handling in both road and track conditions. The Emira Clark Edition also benefits from Lotus’s renowned hydraulic steering system, which provides unparalleled feedback and connection between the driver and the road. The inclusion of the Driver’s Pack further enhances the car’s performance, with sports suspension, Track Mode, and an enhanced exhaust sound that amplifies the V6’s throaty growl.

Pricing and Availability

As a highly exclusive model, the Lotus Emira Clark Edition commands a premium price tag. In the UK, the car is priced at £115,000, while in Germany, it carries a price of €140,000. With only 60 units available worldwide, the Emira Clark Edition is expected to be highly sought-after by collectors and Lotus enthusiasts alike. Each car comes with a bespoke, hand-crafted leather holdall that features unique Clark Edition details, adding an extra layer of exclusivity for its fortunate owners. The limited production run and the car’s significance in honoring Jim Clark’s legacy make it a truly special addition to any collection.

While the Emira Clark Edition showcases Lotus’s ability to create exclusive, heritage-inspired models, the British automaker offers a diverse range of high-performance vehicles that cater to various preferences and needs. From the all-electric Lotus Eletre SUV, which marks the brand’s entry into the luxury electric vehicle segment, to the Lotus Evija hypercar, an innovative all-electric powerhouse that pushes the boundaries of performance, Lotus continues to innovate and evolve. The company’s commitment to lightweight construction, agile handling, and driver engagement remains at the core of every model they produce. Whether you are drawn to the nostalgia and exclusivity of the Emira Clark Edition or the innovative technology of Lotus’s electric offerings, the brand has a vehicle that will ignite your passion for driving and leave a lasting impression.

