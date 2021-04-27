The EPA announces Volkswagen Taos fuel economy ratings

Volkswagen has announced that the EPA has announced the fuel economy estimates for the 2022 Taos SUV. The Taos front-wheel-drive version uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and is EPA estimated to get 28 MPG city, 36 MPG highway, and 31 MPG combined. The EPA estimates the 4Motion all-wheel-drive, which uses a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, will get 25 MPG city, 32 MPG Highway, and 28 MPG combined.

Volkswagen says the FWD Taos is tied for best-in-class EPA-estimated highway fuel economy for internal combustion models. All versions of the SUV use the same 1.5-liter turbo direct-injection EA211 engine that produces 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

“We developed the Taos for North America with a balance of efficiency and drivability that we’ve rarely seen from competitors in the compact SUV space,” said Hein Schafer, senior vice president of product and strategy for Volkswagen of America. “We think customers will embrace a fun-to-drive, well-equipped SUV at a very competitive price point.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals