The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Apple TV+

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. The new animated film is based on the bestselling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy. Providing a story of friendship, courage and kindness which will be available to watch on the Apple TV+ and BBC streaming service later this month and will premiere on December 25, 2022.

The short animated film is presented in partnership with the BBC, who will premiere “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” in the UK, with the film available on Apple TV+ outside of the UK, this Christmas. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the animated story premiering this holiday season.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

“The poignant journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home. The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander (“The White Lotus”) as The Mole, SAG Award winner Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.”

“The Charlie Mackesy film is produced by Matthew Freud, Academy Award nominee Cara Speller (“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”) of NoneMore Productions, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. Directed by Peter Baynton (“The Tiger Who Came to Tea”) and Mackesy, the film is adapted from the original book in collaboration with Jon Croker (“Paddington 2”). The film is executive produced by Jony Ive and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). Original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Geoff Alexander. “

