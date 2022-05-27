BBC Four and CBBC to move to iPlayer only

The BBC has announced that it plans to move two of its channels to the BBC iPlayer only. The channels are BBC Four and CBBC.

This is something that the BBC previously did with BBC Three and then they brought it back to to terrestrial TV a few years later.

The BBC has today set out the blueprint to build a digital-first public service media organisation.

In a speech to staff this afternoon, Director-General Tim Davie said the BBC must reform to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all.

This will include changes to content and services, efficiency savings and a drive to seek new commercial investment, as the BBC manages the demands of the licence fee settlement and looks to the future.

The broadcaster will adapt to compete and succeed in a busy, global market, while staying faithful to the values that have underpinned it for a century.

Plans to stop broadcasting smaller linear channels, such as CBBC and BBC Four and Radio 4 Extra, after the next few years.

The move for CBBC and BBC Four to iPlayer Only will not happen immediately this will happen over the next few years. It is not clear as yet on exactly when these two channels will be moved to iPlayer only.

Source BBC

