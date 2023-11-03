The best reading light has now improved Bowio 2.0

Once trying to find the best reading light that gave plenty of illumination and allows you to turn the pages with ease, would have been a difficult job. However since the launch of the Bowio reading light or other reading lights look inferior. Now the development team that brought the original has launched a second-generation version of in my opinion the best reading light at the in the aptly named Bowio 2.0.

The Bowio 2.0’s design is not just aesthetically pleasing, but it’s also functional. One of its standout features is the ability to control the brightness by touch. This ensures an uninterrupted, tailored reading session, allowing readers to adjust the light to their preference without having to pause their reading.

Bowio 2 reading light

This feature, combined with the light’s uniform illumination, ensures that your reading session doesn’t disturb sleep or others around you. This makes the Bowio 2.0 an ideal choice for personal reading setups, or even as a thoughtful gift for book lovers. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

In addition to its functional benefits, the Bowio 2.0 is also mindful of the environment. Its packaging is made from 100% recycled materials and premium 380gsm FSC-certified Kraft board. This environmentally friendly approach is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, ensuring that readers can enjoy their favorite books while minimizing their environmental impact.

The new Bowio 2.0 doesn’t just stop at improved lighting and environmentally friendly packaging. It also boasts a richer color palette, an intuitive color-matching dial, and premium leathers, all in a sleeker, lighter form. These upgrades are powered by entirely upgraded electronics, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

But the Bowio brand isn’t just stopping at reading lights. They’re also expanding into gaming with the Bowio GameLight. This new product is designed for Game Masters and is compatible with both carton and wooden screens. The GameLight enhances visibility during gameplay without disrupting the ambient dimness, casting a gentle glow over game components. This reduces fatigue during long gaming sessions, making the gaming experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

Assuming that the Bowio 2.0 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Bowio 2.0 the best reading light project observe the promotional video below.

The best reading light

The Bowio 2.0 stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating a superior reading environment. Its unique design, brightness control, uniform illumination, and environmentally friendly packaging make it a standout in the reading light market. With the addition of the GameLight, Bowio is expanding its reach, creating innovative solutions for both readers and gamers alike. Whether you’re a book lover or a gaming enthusiast, Bowio’s products promise to enhance your experience with thoughtful design and innovative features.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the the best reading light, jump over to the official Bowio 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals