The Best iPad Notetaking Apps to Try

The iPad has become a powerful tool for note-taking, offering a wide range of apps designed to cater to various needs and preferences. From students to professionals, these apps provide features that enhance productivity, organization, and collaboration. This article reviews 13 popular iPad notetaking apps, highlighting their key features, strengths, and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision when choosing the best app for your specific requirements.

Notability: Audio Recording and Transcription

Notability distinguishes itself from other notetaking apps with its impressive audio recording capabilities. This feature allows you to sync recordings with your handwritten notes, making it an invaluable tool for students and professionals who need to revisit lectures or meetings. The app takes it a step further by providing audio transcripts with timestamps, allowing you to quickly locate specific parts of a recording. Additionally, Notability supports math conversion, allowing you to convert handwritten equations into digital text effortlessly. However, it’s important to note that Notability has some limitations:

No iCloud syncing on the free plan

Limited organizational features compared to some other apps

GoodNotes: PDF Markup and Customizable Notebooks

GoodNotes shines when it comes to PDF markup, making it an excellent choice for those who frequently work with digital documents. The app also offers customizable notebooks with infinite nested storage, allowing you to organize your notes in a way that suits your needs. This versatility makes GoodNotes a popular choice among both students and professionals. However, there are a few drawbacks to consider:

Text conversion can be clunky at times

Lacks a favorites toolbar, which can hinder quick access to frequently used tools

Apple Notes: Simplicity and Convenience

For those who prefer a more straightforward approach to note-taking, Apple Notes offers a set of basic tools that support both handwriting and typed text. The app’s Quick Notes feature and data recognition capabilities make it a convenient option for jotting down ideas or reminders on the go. However, Apple Notes has some limitations:

Limited customization options compared to other apps

Basic PDF annotation features

No support for non-iCloud syncing

LiquidText: A Powerful Research Tool

LiquidText is a catalyst for those engaged in study and research. The app provides a digital workspace with an inbuilt web browser, allowing you to seamlessly organize and link notes, documents, and web pages. The infinite workspace is a standout feature, allowing you to create a comprehensive and interconnected knowledge base. However, there are a few things to keep in mind:

The workspace can feel cramped at times

Less ideal for non-research related note-taking

MarginNote: Mind Mapping and Flashcard Reviews

MarginNote is an app that focuses on mind mapping and flashcard reviews, making it an excellent tool for students looking to enhance their learning and retention. The app’s unique features help users create visual connections between ideas and reinforce their understanding of key concepts. However, there are a few potential drawbacks:

The app’s viewing modes can be confusing for some users

Steep learning curve compared to other notetaking apps

Nebo: Combining Handwriting and Typed Text

Nebo stands out for its ability to seamlessly combine handwriting and typed text on the same page. The app also offers math conversion capabilities, making it a valuable tool for students and professionals in STEM fields. While Nebo excels in these areas, it does have some limitations:

Lacks templates or layouts for customization

Subpar note pages compared to other apps

CollaNote: Simple Tools and Collaboration

CollaNote is an app that focuses on simplicity and intuitive tools, making it easy for users to get started with digital note-taking. The app also offers collaboration features, making it an ideal choice for team projects or group study sessions. However, there are a few things to consider:

Limited to iOS devices

Rigid organizational structure compared to other apps

NoteShelf: Advanced Customization and Multi-Device Compatibility

NoteShelf is a versatile notetaking app that offers advanced customization options and multi-device compatibility. This makes it an excellent choice for users who want to personalize their note-taking experience and access their notes across multiple devices. However, there are a few potential drawbacks:

Moving notes can be difficult at times

Lacks cross-platform compatibility

Evernote: Productivity Tools and Cross-Platform Compatibility

Evernote is a well-known iPad app that offers a range of productivity tools, including task management and web clipping. The app also provides cross-platform compatibility, making it a robust option for professionals who need to access their notes across multiple devices. However, there are a few limitations to consider:

Handwriting is limited to sketch mode

Some features are locked behind a paywall

OneNote: Free with Robust Handwriting and Math Assistant

OneNote is a free notetaking app that offers robust handwriting support and a math assistant, making it an attractive option for students and professionals alike. However, there are a few potential drawbacks:

Opens to the last page viewed, which can be disorienting

Limited to OneDrive backup

Only offers 5GB of free storage

Zoho Notebook: Aesthetically Pleasing UI and Smart Cards

Zoho Notebook stands out for its aesthetically pleasing user interface and smart cards feature, which allows users to create visually appealing and organized notes. However, there are a few limitations to keep in mind:

Limited search and storage on the free version

Basic handwriting tools compared to other apps

Penbook: Highly Customizable with Various Templates

Penbook is a notetaking iPad app that offers a high degree of customization, with various templates to choose from. This makes it an excellent choice for users who want to create visually appealing and well-organized notes. However, there are a few potential drawbacks:

Free version is limited to one notebook

Navigation can be non-intuitive at times

ZoomNotes: Infinite Canvas and Impressive Zoom Range

ZoomNotes is an iPad app that offers an infinite canvas and an impressive zoom range, making it ideal for users who need to create detailed notes or sketches. However, there are a few things to consider:

The user interface can be chunky at times

Free version has limited tools

Can be overwhelming for new users

In conclusion, each of these 13 iPad notetaking apps offers unique features and benefits that cater to different needs and preferences. Whether you’re a student looking for an app that supports audio recording and transcription, or a professional in need of advanced PDF markup and cross-platform compatibility, there’s an app on this list that can meet your requirements. By carefully considering the strengths and limitations of each app, you can make an informed decision and find the perfect tool to enhance your digital note-taking experience.

