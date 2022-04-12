The Batman starring Robert Pattinson will stream on HBO Max April 18th

If you have not yet seen the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson or would like to see it again you will be pleased to know that WarnerMedia has announced it will be streaming on HBO Max later this month from April 18, 2022. The Batman film premiered in theatre screens worldwide on March 4, 2022 and thanks to WarnerMedia’s shorter 45-day theatrical exclusivity window will soon be available to watch in the comfort of your own home.

“When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman will also premiere on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00PM ET and stars Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as Oz, aka The Penguin.

