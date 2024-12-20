The 7 Biggest Problems with Apple’s iOS 18

Apple’s iOS 18 has a range of issues that uses think could be improved, the video below from HowToMen walks us through some of these issues on the iPhone, including things like multitasking, customization, settings and more.

Multitasking Limitations Hinder Productivity

iOS 18 falls short in delivering a seamless multitasking experience, which can be a significant drawback for users who rely on their devices for productivity. The absence of essential features like split-screen or floating window functionality restricts users from working efficiently across multiple apps simultaneously. This limitation becomes apparent in scenarios where users need to reference information from one app while working on another, such as viewing a document while browsing the web. The inability to have two apps visible side by side forces users to constantly switch between them, disrupting their workflow and hindering productivity.

Moreover, iOS 18’s handling of background tasks, particularly downloads, can be frustrating. When users switch to another app, downloads often slow down or pause entirely, requiring them to keep the app in the foreground for optimal performance. This behavior not only interrupts the user’s multitasking flow but also prolongs the time needed to complete downloads, especially for larger files.

While iOS 18 does offer picture-in-picture mode, its limited scope fails to address the broader multitasking needs of users. The feature is confined to video playback, leaving other scenarios, such as working with documents or messaging, unsupported. To truly enhance productivity, iOS 18 would benefit from a more comprehensive multitasking framework that allows users to interact with multiple apps simultaneously, regardless of the task at hand.

Navigating iOS 18: The Inconsistent Back Gesture Dilemma

One of the most frustrating aspects of navigating iOS 18 is the lack of a consistent back gesture across all apps. The absence of a universal standard forces users to adapt to varying gestures depending on the app they are using or the context they are in. This inconsistency becomes particularly evident during one-handed use, where intuitive navigation is crucial for a smooth user experience.

In some apps, swiping from the left edge of the screen takes you back to the previous screen, while in others, it may open a sidebar menu or have no effect at all. This lack of predictability leads to confusion and frustration, as users are left guessing which gesture will work in each situation. The cognitive load of constantly adjusting to different navigation patterns disrupts the flow of interaction and detracts from the overall user experience.

To address this issue, iOS 18 would greatly benefit from implementing a standardized back gesture that works consistently across all apps. By establishing a universal convention, such as swiping from the left edge to go back, users would be able to navigate the operating system more intuitively and efficiently. This consistency would eliminate the need for trial and error, reducing frustration and enhancing the overall usability of iOS 18.

App Restrictions Limit Personalization and Functionality

iOS 18 maintains Apple’s strict control over third-party apps, which can significantly limit users’ ability to personalize their devices and access advanced functionality. One notable restriction is the inability to set third-party apps as defaults for essential tasks like web browsing or email. Users are forced to use Apple’s built-in apps, even if they prefer the features or interface of alternative options. This lack of choice hinders users from tailoring their device experience to their specific needs and preferences.

Managing app data and clearing the cache is another area where iOS 18 falls short. The absence of a universal option to handle these tasks within the app settings forces users to navigate through complex menus or resort to workarounds. This unnecessary complexity not only inconveniences users but also contributes to the accumulation of unnecessary data, potentially impacting device performance over time.

For users who seek to explore apps beyond the official App Store, iOS 18 presents significant challenges. Sideloading apps or accessing third-party app stores is a cumbersome process, often requiring users to navigate through complicated settings or use specialized tools. This restriction limits users’ freedom to discover and use innovative apps that may not have gained approval for the App Store, stifling the potential for a more diverse and vibrant app ecosystem.

Developers also face constraints when creating apps for iOS 18. They are barred from accessing certain system features that could enhance app functionality and provide users with more advanced capabilities. This limitation not only hinders innovation but also prevents users from unlocking the full potential of their devices.

Confusing Settings and Design Choices Impede Usability

iOS 18’s settings organization and design choices often leave users feeling perplexed and overwhelmed. One notable issue is the placement of app-specific settings within the system settings menu, rather than being easily accessible within the app itself. This unintuitive arrangement forces users to navigate through multiple layers of menus to find the desired settings, leading to frustration and wasted time.

The Control Center, while functional, suffers from a cluttered layout that bombards users with repetitive options. The lack of customization options exacerbates this problem, as users are unable to streamline the Control Center to their specific needs. This design choice not only hinders efficiency but also contributes to a sense of information overload.

Similarly, the Photos app in iOS 18 lacks robust organization tools, making it challenging for users to manage large libraries effectively. The absence of advanced sorting, filtering, and tagging options leaves users struggling to find specific photos or create meaningful albums. As a result, the app feels inadequate for users with extensive photo collections, hindering their ability to enjoy and use their memories to the fullest.

Customization options for the home screen remain minimal, restricting users’ ability to personalize their device’s layout and functionality. The limited control over folder organization, gesture customization, and overall aesthetics leaves users feeling constrained and unable to truly make their device their own.

Keyboard Shortcomings Hinder Typing Efficiency

While the iOS keyboard is generally reliable, it falls short in several key areas that impact typing efficiency and user experience. One of the most frustrating aspects is the autocorrect feature, which frequently makes incorrect changes to words, leading to errors and confusion in typed content. The lack of a robust learning algorithm means that users often have to manually correct the same mistakes repeatedly, disrupting their typing flow and slowing down productivity.

Another significant drawback of the iOS keyboard is the absence of a dedicated number row. Users are forced to switch between the main keyboard and the numeric keyboard whenever they need to input numbers or symbols, adding unnecessary steps to the typing process. This constant switching not only slows down data entry but also increases the likelihood of errors, especially when typing quickly.

iOS 18 also misses out on several advanced keyboard features that have become increasingly common on other platforms. The lack of built-in GIF search functionality limits users’ ability to express themselves through animated images, a popular form of communication in modern messaging. Additionally, the absence of a clipboard history feature means that users cannot easily access previously copied items, forcing them to repeatedly switch between apps to retrieve information.

Furthermore, the iOS keyboard lacks a native translation option, which would be incredibly useful for users who communicate in multiple languages or encounter foreign text frequently. The need to rely on third-party apps for translation adds an extra layer of complexity and disrupts the seamless typing experience.

Customization Constraints Limit User Preferences

iOS 18 falls short in providing users with sufficient options to customize their device’s interface and functionality to suit their individual preferences. The operating system offers minimal customization options, leaving users with limited control over the look and feel of their device.

One area where this limitation is particularly evident is in the customization of gestures. iOS 18 provides a predefined set of gestures for navigation and interaction, but users are unable to modify or create new gestures to streamline their workflow. This lack of flexibility can make the operating system feel rigid and unresponsive to individual needs, hindering users from optimizing their device experience.

Similarly, the functionality of hardware buttons, such as the power key or action button, is severely limited in iOS 18. Users are restricted from assigning custom actions or shortcuts to these buttons, which could greatly enhance productivity and convenience. The inability to tailor these buttons to specific tasks or apps leaves users feeling constrained and unable to fully leverage the hardware capabilities of their device.

The lack of customization options extends to the overall interface as well. iOS 18 provides minimal options for users to personalize the appearance of their device, such as changing icons, fonts, or color schemes. This limitation hinders users from expressing their individuality and creating a device experience that truly reflects their style and preferences.

When compared to other platforms that offer extensive customization options, iOS 18’s constraints become even more apparent. Users who value the ability to tailor their device to their specific needs may find the operating system’s rigidity frustrating and limiting.

Cross-Platform Compatibility Issues Hinder Seamless Integration

While Apple’s ecosystem is renowned for its seamless integration among its own devices, iOS 18 struggles with cross-platform compatibility, which can be a significant drawback for users who rely on interoperability with non-Apple devices and services.

One notable example of this limitation is FaceTime, Apple’s video calling platform. When connecting with non-Apple devices, FaceTime often suffers from reduced quality and limited features. This inconsistency in performance can be frustrating for users who need to communicate with others who don’t use Apple products, hindering the overall user experience and limiting the platform’s usefulness in cross-platform scenarios.

File management is another area where iOS 18’s cross-platform compatibility falls short. The operating system lacks the flexibility and ease of use needed for seamlessly transferring and organizing files across different platforms. Users often encounter challenges when attempting to share files with non-Apple devices or access files stored on cloud services other than iCloud. This limitation can be particularly problematic for users who collaborate with others using diverse platforms and need to efficiently exchange and manage files.

iOS 18 also exhibits limited support for non-Apple smartwatches and earbuds, effectively pushing users towards Apple-branded accessories. While some third-party accessories may function with iOS 18, they often lack the full range of features and integration that Apple’s own products offer. This restriction can be frustrating for users who prefer alternative accessories or already own non-Apple devices, as they may feel locked into the Apple ecosystem to achieve optimal functionality.

Another area where iOS 18’s cross-platform compatibility is lacking is in its implementation of RCS messaging. While RCS has the potential to become a universal messaging standard, iOS 18’s support for it is incomplete, notably lacking end-to-end encryption. This limitation undermines the security and privacy benefits that RCS aims to provide, making it less attractive for users who prioritize secure communication across different platforms.

iOS 18, while maintaining Apple’s commitment to stability and design, has several significant limitations that impact its overall user experience. From multitasking inefficiencies to restrictive customization options, these shortcomings highlight areas where the operating system could evolve to better meet the diverse needs of its users.

Addressing these limitations would enable iOS to become a more versatile and user-friendly operating system, empowering users to tailor their devices to their specific requirements and workflows. By embracing more flexible multitasking capabilities, consistent navigation gestures, and enhanced cross-platform compatibility, iOS 18 could unlock its full potential and provide users with a truly seamless and productive experience.

However, until these issues are addressed, users may find themselves constrained by the operating system’s rigidity and lack of customization options. As competing platforms continue to offer more extensive features and flexibility, iOS 18’s limitations serve as a reminder that even the most polished systems have room for growth and improvement.

Source & Image Credit: HowToMen



