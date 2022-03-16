Tesla prices continue to soar

The automotive market is quite a mess, with the chip shortage conspiring to drive vehicle prices up for many automotive manufacturers. Many dealers are also tacking on significant markups trying to make as much money as possible while vehicles are in short supply. Automaker Tesla has increased its pricing again, marking the second price increase in about a month.

The cheapest vehicle Tesla offers is its Model 3, and it starts at about $47,000. Prices have been increasing for Tesla models significantly for the last year. Last week all extended range models across the Tesla line increased by $1000. The Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive has seen its price rise by $2000 and now starts at $46,990.

Model 3 Dual Motor starts at $54,500, and the Model 3 Performance went up by $3000 to $61,990. Model Y saw a $2000 price increase, with the base model now starting at $62,990 and the Performance version going up to $67,990. The Model S saw a big price increase, with the dual-motor version going up by $5000 to $99,990. The Model S Plaid also saw the same $5000 price increase. Model X went by $10,000 now starting at $114,990 with the Plaid version now starting at $138,990.

