Tesla jacks up the price of its cheapest models again

Anyone interested in electric vehicles, or Tesla cars and SUVs in particular, probably remembers when the Model 3 was first announced it was expected to land at about $35,000. That super low price never really materialized, and in the intervening years, Tesla has continually increased the prices of its vehicles.

Tesla has increased pricing for its two cheapest models, with the Model 3 base price now at $44,690 and the Model Y now starting at $56,190. Both of those prices include the $1200 destination charge. The price increase for the Model 3 is about $2000, while the Model Y price increased by $1000.

It’s not just the entry-level models that have seen pricing increase; other trims have increased as well. The only Model 3 version that didn’t see its price increase was the Long Range model, still starting at $52,690. The Performance version increased to $59,190, up $1000.

