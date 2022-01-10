Tesla drives pricing on Full Self Driving hardware higher

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm a price increase on a popular option for the company’s electric vehicles. According to Musk, pricing on the Full Self Driving (FSD) technology will see a significant price increase on January 17 to $12,000. This price increase certainly isn’t the first for this feature.

In 2020, FSD increased from $8000 to $10000. Musk also confirmed the monthly subscription cost for the feature would also go up when it releases. However, there is no indication of exactly how much the subscription will cost.

Tesla has been working to improve its FSD technology to allow the vehicle to take all driving tasks away from the driver. Currently, Tesla technology is more of a driver assistance system that requires the driver to continue to pay attention. Unfortunately, with Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system, many drivers don’t pay attention, leading to several accidents, some of them fatal.

